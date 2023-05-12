Kirkcaldy concert cancelled after musician involved in serious accident

The shoes take place at the Old Kirk

Cuban international pianist, Antonio, was unable to travel to the UK after the accident – he was due to preform with John Willmett at the Old Kirk in the Lang Toun in an afternoon recital.

John hopes to stage the performance at a later date, and he will be at the venue on Saturday July 15 to deliver an organ recital. The venue has several other shows coming up. The programme includes evening and lunchtime performances which are open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Fife Ladies' Choir

The chopper takes to the stage on Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm with a bill which features a wide variety of well-known songs, to suit all tastes.

Most Popular

The 32 enthusiastic ladies will be joined by guest singers and there are duets from two members of the choir, which is led by its very talented and ever patient conductor, Douglas Guild, and accompanied by Jennifer Kerr. Tickets are £10 each, and you can at the door.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society is centre stage on Tuesday, May 9 at 7.30pm with its ‘Extra’ concert featuring a mix of 18th century and contemporary music from the KOS Chamber Orchestra and Contemporary Ensembles.

The concert will also feature music by Peter Maxwell Davies, John Gourlay, Howard Skempton, Vivaldi and JS Bach. Ruth Carson will play a movement of a Vivaldi violin concerto. The orchestra strings will perform Peter Maxwell Davies’s Start Point, written for a community group in Orkney during his long time there.