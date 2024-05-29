Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser among highlights of this year's Langtoun Jazz Festival

The Big Band Theory will play a concert at Langtoun Jazz Festival helping raise money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank. (Pic: submitted)

Music fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Langtoun Jazz Festival returns.

One of the highlights this year is the fundraising concert in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank on Sunday, June 2.

The Big Band Theory return to Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk for an afternoon of high octane big band music, covering everything from swing classics to arrangements of contemporary jazz and popular tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-piece band from the Falkirk area have wowed the festival’s audiences in the past and are set to do so again this year – all for a good cause.

Since the Langtoun Jazz Festival began in 2018 it has always hosted an event to benefit the town’s foodbank, which has helped and continues to help many local families in their time of need.

Grace Black, chair of Langtoun Jazz, said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome The Big Band Theory back to Kirkcaldy this year to launch our final day in style.

“We are hoping for a big audience on the day so we can pass on profits to the Foodbank, so why not come along?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online bookings close at 8pm on Thursday, May 30 but tickets will be available at the door from 12.30pm on the day. The concert runs from 1pm to 2.30pm on Sunday.

Other events running during the festival’s three day programme include Brian Kellock’s Marty Party trio celebrating the music of Marty Grosz; Dunfermline drummer Tom Gordon and his Kansas City 7; vocalist Marianne McGregor in the company of pianist Paul Harrison and Ben Crosland with a Scottish band performing his Solway Stories Suite.

Throughout the afternoon on Saturday there will be free live music in the Adam Smith Theatre’s cafe/bar thanks to funding from SCOPS Arts Trust – ensembles from FYJO will entertain in the afternoon, before Richard Michael plays with special guest vocalist Peter Jackson, from Australia, before the final evening set in the Beveridge Suite.

The 2024 festival will draw to a close with a tea dance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Hayfield Centre at 4pm. Music will be provided by nine-piece dance band Jon Ritchie and That Swing Sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced ticket sales for the events have been lower than anticipated this year, with organisers fearing for the festival’s future.

In a post on social media, Grace added: “This may be the last Langtoun Jazz Festival, so let’s make it a good one.”