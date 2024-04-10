Kirkcaldy gig celebrates music of Scottish legend, Frankie Miller led by his right hand man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Original Frankie Miller’s Full House is led by Ray Minhinnett who co-founded MIller’s original group in 1975 and worked with him in the studio and on the road over 40 years. Miller was a renowned singer until serious illness struck 30 years ago. He has not sung, written or performed since then.

He brings Full House to the Windsor Hotel on Saturday, April 27, and is also a special guest on the Letty Rock Show on K107FM on April 17 to talk about their careers and his life in music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minhinnett played on Miller’s hit singles, including the classic UK top ten ‘Darlin’ in 1978. He has also acted as Miller’s studio director since 2007, including the last album ‘Double Take the Duets’, recorded in 2016/17 when Frankie’s vocals were lifted from songs he’d written and demo-d prior to his becoming so ill.

Full House play Frankie Miller at the Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy

With Miller’s blessing he formed Full House with original sidemen Henry McCullough, Tex Comer, Malcolm Mortimor, Steve Simpson and Ed Dean to help promote the Double Take album on the road.

Minhinnett has also been honoured with awards for Best British Blues Songwriter, and Best British Blues Album, as well as being nominated for Best British Blues Guitarist along with Eric Clapton, and Gary Moore.