Kirkcaldy gig for Xan Tyler ahead of 2024 album launch

Xan Tyler will preview some of the tracks from it at the venue on Friday, September 15 - her debut at the hotel. Tickets are on sale at www.bandsintown.com.

The Cluny based singer-songwriter, originally from London, has worked and collaborated with a host of big name producers and artists in the music industry, including dub and reggae legend Mad Professor. Her big break came when she signed to Creation Records when she fronted electro pop duo Technique and toured the world.

Xan then signed to legendary dance label Positiva where she paired with German electronic titans Timo Maas and Martin Buttrich for Orinoko.

Xan Tyler has a forthcoming gig in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Stephanie Gibson)

Her forthcoming album is being produced by Boo Hewerdine who is perhaps best known for his long association with Eddi Reader, and has also penned songs for artists such as k.d. Lang, Paul Young, and Marti Pellow

Xan’s music covers many styles and influences - alt folk, indie, dub and reggae to name but a few. She was described as “genre agnostic” - which she loved - and her live show at the Windsor will feature feature acoustic versions of some of the forthcoming tracks.

“It should be a lot of fun,” she said. “It will be a very scaled down live show, with just the three of us. The album has everything from drums to horns, fiddle, cello - there is lots going on! - and it has been a lot of fun working with those songs and seeing how we can pull therm off as a three piece.”

Xan has already released one single from the album - which featured Scottish singer Emma Pollock from The Delgados - with a second out now, and a third to follow at the end of the year. Plans are already being made for the 2024 album launch which will feature an art exhibition into tie in with he songs about female empowerment.

“I’m speaking to 12 female artists whose physical art is inspired by them,” said Xan. “They will run along side the launch, so getting a venue has been the big challenge - we’re working and thinking really far ahead.”

“Working with Boo was fantastic. He is based up here now, and working with so many people in Glasgow, doing workshops with writers and producing. He got really invested in the album, he really put a lot into this record. It is a solo album but it is collaborative when you realise the number of people who worked on it, It’s exciting - there’s a lot going on!”

A gig at the Windsor is as close to a home gig as possible - it is now one of several venues across town opening their doors to musicians and creatives. Public Image in the town’s Olympia Arcade hosted its first live set this month featuring Tom Hingley of the Inspiral Carpets, while Century Studio at the east end of the High Street is a new space for creatives and makers.

“There is a lot of cool stuff happening in Fife,” said Xan. “I’m finding more and more musicians and artists, and Kirkcaldy is a hidden gem. There are more and more of these venues cropping up.”