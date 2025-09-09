Scottish singer-songwriter Lorna Brooks steps on to the stage of the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy for the first time this weekend - but it’s a venue she knows well.

She was the musical director of the first two pantos staged at the Esplanade venue and is looking forward to a return, this time in the spotlight.

Saturday’s gig (September 13) is a rare one in Fife and comes on the back of live dates in Glasgow and Edinburgh, following the release of her most recent album, ‘Since Life Stood Still’ - her first in 15 years, and one which has earned critical acclaim.

Regarded as one of Scotland’s select few outstanding singer songwriters, her career has seen her work, and share a stage with, big names including the likes of John Martyn, James Grant Rab Noakes, Candi Staton, Horse McDonald, Loudon Wainwright III, and Janis Ian to namecheck a few from a very long list.

Lorna Brooks makes a welcome debut on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Natalie Simone)

She has toured the UK, Europe and USA with a full band and also stripped back to guitar, piano and vocals - and her return to the Kings allows her to play of the best small live venues on the circuit.

“I love the space,” she said. “It reminds me of Glasgow’s Oran Mor - I love the intimate spaces more than big halls, where you can see people’s faces.” As well as being musical director at the first two Kings’ pantos - which helped establish a great new tradition - Lorna supplied backing vocals, and keyboards, and loved being part of the show.

“I can’t believe how many people came up and said they really enjoyed it,” she said.

Those links extend to her latest album where Mark McDonnell, one of its stars and writers, helped to co-write some tracks, and there is another Fife link in the shape of renowned musician Seoniad Aitken who is also on it.

Said Lorna. “I got funding from Creative Scotland which was a joy. That support was great and it helped write and arrange it and then go into the studio to record it.

“The response has been very good - the tracks have gone down very well, so it will be nice to come to Fife to perform songs from it.” Securing her gig is another key step for the Kings as it continues to bring live music to town, championing local bands and touring artists.

“Grassroots venues are so important - and not just for people starting out. They are for everyone who wants to play live. There are always big venues, but nowhere near enough places that hold 100 to 300 people.”

Tickets for Lorna’s gig are available at the door on Saturday or online at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events