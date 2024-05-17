Kirkcaldy Music Scene: Sean Hamilton talks first live gigs, bedroom recording and Kirkcaldy
“I was really nervous before the performance,” 20-year old Sean Hamilton, who performs as Seanico, admits. The Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter had spent years crafting his music away from the crowds before taking to the stage last month in Lochgelly in support of Scottish folk trio Skelpt.
The acoustic set was the culmination of a process that started when Sean was 15 years old and saw him release his first track, Let Me Go, in 2021 aged 17. He followed that up with more intimate gigs before releasing STAY in 2023 and the Kirkcaldy inspired The Lang Toun earlier this year. The songs have racked up thousands of streams on Spotify.
The latest of those cementing the town’s influence on Sean. “Kirkcaldy plays a massive role in influencing my music. I write through things I've experienced and lived through and where you come from shapes your identity,” he explains.
And having spent the better part of five years working away in the background nerves would have been understandable, but any pre-show jitters were soon banished.
“Once I did the sound check I was buzzing and couldn't wait to showcase my songs,” he says. “When I was on stage I got in the flow and it was unreal, especially to get such a good crowd reaction. The boys from Skelpt were different class and made me feel even more relaxed for the gig.”
Stepping out in front of 200 is a far cry from Sean’s usual, more solitary experience of creating and playing music. However, for him the process has had a positive impact.
“I'd say writing on my own has a massive positive impact on my music,” He explains. “It gives me full creative control to turn my thoughts and feelings into music exactly how I imagine them in my head.”
And there are practical considerations as well, “It makes the recording process easier too. It allows me to portray the specific tones and sounds I'm after without constraints,” Sean says.
There are still opportunities to collaborate with others. Sean is a student at University of the West of Scotland where studies Commercial Music where he writes with fellow students. “That is just as fun and can be a whole different experience in a good way,” he explains.
Citing Oasis, Sam Fender and the Beatles as some of his influences, Sean can perhaps draw most parallels with another of his heroes - Mac Demarco. The Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is well known for his home recording, having recorded five full-length albums in his bedroom.
And Sean has followed in his footsteps in both tone and through a self-sufficient approach to recording. “Mac Demarco is a massive influence in the way he records and how he processes his creative ambitions into music,” Sean says. “The way he develops songs himself is something that resonated with me and inspired me to learn production to become more self-sufficient.”
You can find Sean on TikTok at @Seanico11 and Instagram at @Seanico11. His first three tracks can also be found on Spotify. He is set to release his debut EP this summer.
