Kirkcaldy musician pays tribute to home town with latest self-released single
Sean Hamilton, who performs as Seanico, released his latest track, The Lang Toun, on Spotify this week. The tribute to his home town was recorded and released independently by him.
Sean said: “I wrote it driving home from university one day. It's all about nostalgia and reminiscing. I recorded everything myself on my laptop and incorporated a live drum kit to fit the indie sound. The song is upbeat and summery with lyrics about coming back to Fife such as mentioning the bridges and the A92.”
Sean, who also is in his third year as a commercial music student at the University of the West of Scotland, released his first single, Let Me Go, on Spotify in 2021 and the track went on to rack up thousands of listens. Sean said there are plans for a further release next month before an EP in the summer.
