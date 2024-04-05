Kirkcaldy musician pays tribute to home town with latest self-released single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Hamilton, who performs as Seanico, released his latest track, The Lang Toun, on Spotify this week. The tribute to his home town was recorded and released independently by him.

Sean said: “I wrote it driving home from university one day. It's all about nostalgia and reminiscing. I recorded everything myself on my laptop and incorporated a live drum kit to fit the indie sound. The song is upbeat and summery with lyrics about coming back to Fife such as mentioning the bridges and the A92.”

