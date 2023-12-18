Kirkcaldy Panto: 'Really, really exciting' is verdict of our six-year old reviewer

I saw the Little Mermaid Christmas Pantomime and it was very good. I really liked the acting and the singing, the singing was very good at the very end and in the middle.

My favourite funny moment would have to be when we said “Oh yes we can”, but I really did think when she turned into a human it was really serious because she had to swim from the deep ocean to shore which I don’t think was safe. I liked how Crustina kept changing outfits throughout the whole show and Freddy singing his song while they were battering the fish, I really liked Crustina’s “rah, rah, rah”.