News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Kirkcaldy Panto: 'Really, really exciting' is verdict of our six-year old reviewer

Junior reporter Eilidh McCormack (6) took in The Little Mermaid at the Adam Smith Theatre last week, here’s her thoughts.
By Eilidh McCormack
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

I saw the Little Mermaid Christmas Pantomime and it was very good. I really liked the acting and the singing, the singing was very good at the very end and in the middle.

My favourite character was Princess Azurial, because I liked her red hair and her outfit, and I liked how the bad queen didn’t take her voice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

My favourite funny moment would have to be when we said “Oh yes we can”, but I really did think when she turned into a human it was really serious because she had to swim from the deep ocean to shore which I don’t think was safe. I liked how Crustina kept changing outfits throughout the whole show and Freddy singing his song while they were battering the fish, I really liked Crustina’s “rah, rah, rah”.

Overall, I thought it was really, really exciting.