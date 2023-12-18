Kirkcaldy Panto: 'Really, really exciting' is verdict of our six-year old reviewer
and live on Freeview channel 276
I saw the Little Mermaid Christmas Pantomime and it was very good. I really liked the acting and the singing, the singing was very good at the very end and in the middle.
My favourite character was Princess Azurial, because I liked her red hair and her outfit, and I liked how the bad queen didn’t take her voice.
My favourite funny moment would have to be when we said “Oh yes we can”, but I really did think when she turned into a human it was really serious because she had to swim from the deep ocean to shore which I don’t think was safe. I liked how Crustina kept changing outfits throughout the whole show and Freddy singing his song while they were battering the fish, I really liked Crustina’s “rah, rah, rah”.
Overall, I thought it was really, really exciting.