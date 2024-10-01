Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy pub is launching a new showcase for live music.

The Harbour Bar is hosting is spotlighting musicians from the Kingdom and Edinburgh in its Saturday Showcase which gets underway on October 19.

Hosted and curated by John Anaya, it will feature five shows in 2024 with musicians playing every two weeks in the bar’s Music Room.

It kicks-off with Logans Close Duo and Callum Glenford, kicking off at 8pm. Tickets are just £7 per show or music fans can buy a ticket to all five shows for just £25 - the deal is available until l October 18 via www.ticketsource.co.uk/harbour-bar

John has been curating music events over the past year and has now expanded the music into Saturdays

Edinburgh based Logans Close Duo were formed by Scott Rough and Carl Marah in order to fuse their love of Merseybeat, British invasion baroque bubblegum and laidback Los Angeles soft psych with a more Now sounding approach to songwriting. They drafted n Stuart Neil on bass, Sean Morrison on keys, and Gavin Lamont on drums, and have released a spate of singles released over the last eight years.

They recorded their album, Heart Shaped Jacuzzi, in Hamburg and earlier this year completed a three-week European tour supporting Kula Shaker

Callum is a Fife born crooner and songwriter who plays piano and guitar. He will be joined by a duo partner as well

Forthcoming artist nights include headliners Anton O'Donnel, David Stephens, The Folk Drama featuring Aaron Wright, Raeburn Heights and Samsara! Every night will have support acts.