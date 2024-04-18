Kirkcaldy set to welcome John Peel favourite for King's Theatre show
Anglo-Indian musician Bhajan Bhoy, also known as Ajay Saggar, will bring his deep psychedelic music with Indian influences to Kirkcaldy on Thursday, April 25 from 7.00pm.
The Netherlands-based Ajay was a member of cult John Peel favourites, Dandelion Adventure, before embarking on a number of different projects. He has since worked with a variety of artists and been actively involved in other acclaimed projects such as King Champion Sounds, University Challenged, the Common Cold and Deutsche Ashram.
The King’s Theatre gig has been described as a “lovely, mind-blowing, soul enriching experience and one not to be missed” by promoters Changeling Presents.
It is also the first Changeling Presents show to take place in the Lang Toun’s venue following a number of successful shows around the town.
