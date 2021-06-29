Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Phil ‘PG’ Ciarletta unveils new single

Bonnie Toun launches on Friday, July 23.

Phil has already scored a number one in the UK Alternative Chart, and hit the Top 10 in the official Scottish singles charts, and hopes his newest release will become the future wedding song of 2021 - a stirring indie rock alternative folk ballad based on homesickness and heartbreak. -and a fixture on any Hogmanay or Scottish sports team matchday playlists.

He said: “Bonnie Toun has a real Scottish cultural feel about it, similar to a Caledonia or a Loch Lomond vibe.

Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Phil 'PG' Ciarletta launching his fourth single, Bonnie Toun

“It is definitely a song we can all be proud of and I see it being perfect for the last song at a wedding, pre-match at football or rugby, or during a Hogmanay party.

“It is catchy and written based on memories of homesickness and heartbreak, so it is one I am sure we can all connect with, regardless if you are Scottish or from somewhere else in the world.”

He added: “I can’t wait for everyone to hear it, stream it, and sing along live! What a moment that will be!

“And why not at Hampden, Murrayfield, Princes Street on Hogmanay, or Jools Holland’s Hootenany?!”

Phil has been delighted by the reaction to his music, and he is one of the local acts set to perform at the BreakOut music festival planned for Kirkcaldy’s waterfront in October.

He has continued to write and record, working towards a full album release.

The ambitious Scottish-Italian Fifer from Kirkcaldy is building on the momentum from his first three singles, whilst travelling across the UK to perform live.

After playing pubs and open mic nights with his acoustic guitar, the Scottish-Italian indie musician saw his performing career brought to a halt by the outbreak of Covid-19 earlier.

Last August he unveiled his debut single, The Sesh, with a second following in September.

His influences range from the likes of Gerry Cinnamon, The View, Paolo Nutini and the Stone Roses, which have shaped his indie, alternative Scottish sound.

Bonnie Toun will be available to pre-order from iTunes and Amazon from Friday 2nd July and released on all media streaming platforms from Friday, July 23.

