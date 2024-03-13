Kirkcaldy venue set to host unique US singer-songwriter, Thomas Truax
Thomas Truax will take to the stage at Yourspace on Kirkcaldy High Street on Wednesday, March 20. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/changelingspresents/thomas-truax-deadwood-slaister/2024-03-20/19:00/t-jzmpzpe
Thomas, who spent time as an animator working with MTV and the Cartoon Network, is an American singer-songwriter who is now based in the UK. His sound has been described as Tom Waits meets Heath Robinson. His quirky blues and Americana songs about bugs, owls and the moon are played on a range of homemade instruments such as the Hornicator and motorised drum machine Mother Superior, as well as his trusty guitar Hank.
He has been involved in New York’s anti-folk movement alongside the likes of Jeffrey Lewis, Lach, Curtis Eller and The Moldy Peaches. His fans and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley, Duke Special, Bob Log III and the late Terry Pratchett.
Support comes from Kirkcaldy and Burntisland duo, DeadWood & Slaister.