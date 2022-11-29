News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy venues host  two great nights of music

Two Kirkcaldy venues are hosting great nights of live music.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Salvation Army hall in Hayfield Road welcomes FEOS for its latest concert on Wednesday, November 30.

On stage will be international recording and concert artist Brett Wales, with a repertoire that covers everything from the 1950s to the modern day.

Tickets cost just £10 and can be bought at the door.

Brett Wales comes to town this week

    The concert has a 7:00pm start.

    Langtoun Jazz have also unveiled a night of live music at Hayfield Community Centre, Hayfield Road, on December 17.

    They host five-piece outfit Louisiana FairyTale riverboat jazz band who specialise in the sounds of New Orleans.

    It;’s a BYOB night and you can bring your own nibbles too!

    Tickets priced at £5 on the door - and it’s cash only.

