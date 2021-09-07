Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge: First shows unveiled after 18-months in lockdown

A night of comedy on Friday marks the long-awaited return for the venue after an 18-month pandemic forced closure.

The opening weekend of entertainment also features live music and cabaret which includes drag ad burlesque.

The Live Lounge on the Esplanade had just started to make a name for itself when lockdown saw all live gigs cancelled and the entire sector mothballed.

The Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy is set to host its first shows since lockdown

Since then, a huge of amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to revamp the venue, and fans will get their first glimpse of the changes indoors this week.

Friday’s comedy headliner is Martin Bearne with sets from Charlie Wallace, Clare Myychael and Lawrence Tucker, all compered by John Gavin.

The show starts at 8:00pm with doors open 7:00pm, and tickets are on sale online at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

On Saturday, the Live Lounge hosts a free ticketed variety show.

On stage - Martin Bearne

The bill includes Kinghorn-based singer-songwriter JULIA, plus David Hershaw and RABB, as well as a drag performance, and Burlesque as more as stars of the Contrived Cabaret take to the stage.

It aims to showcase local talent and the versatility of the venue - as well as giving people different reasons to step inside.

The lounge hosts its first Live Showcase on Friday, September 17 - with local acts getting the chance to take to the stage.

On the line-up so far, are Burn The Maps and Cornfield Chase with at least one more to follow.

Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge

A second showcase on Friday, October 12 will feature The Passing Sages, Gentleman Jackals and the Mosaics.

There is a night of mediumship with Jeanette Kopanski scheduled for Thursday 23rd, with another night of comedy on the 24th before the Contrived Cabaret returns on Saturday, October 2.

The venue also has a host of bookings for October as live shows make their long-awaited return - more dates will be confirmed over the coming weeks as live events make their long-awaited return.

And, for the team behind the Kings, opening night cannot come soon enough.

“It's absolutely amazing to be opening again,” said events manager, Stephen Barbour.

“It's not going to be totally normal right away - there are still some restrictions in place throughout the venue to keep our staff, acts and the audiences as safe as possible.

“Face coverings will still be required when moving around the venue and while at the bar, unless you are exempted from wearing, with the only exceptions being when you are seated, eating or drinking, or in fact dancing.

“Everybody will be also required to use the track and trace QR codes when entering the venue ”The venue will also have clear signage to move people around it safely and there will be sanitising stations and stricter hygiene protocols throughout.

Added Stephen: “These measures are designed to make us all a little safer and help people feel confident about getting back out and enjoying the fantastic entertainment at the Live Lounge at Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy.”

For ticket details on all shows, please visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

