Kirsten Adamson’s Fife gig part of tour to support Scotland’s live venues post-pandemic

She is at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, June 22.

Her gig is part of the Scotland On Tour initiative launched in the wake of the pandemic which saw all live venues closed for two years.

Edinburgh-based Kirsten - the daughter of the late Stuart Adamson, guitarist with The Skids and founder of Big Country - make a return to the Kingdom where she grew up.

Kirsten Adamson (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Local promoter Jonny Watt, said: “"We are thrilled to be hosting a brilliant and diverse range of events at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, with special thanks to Scotland On Tour.

“As our industry recovers from the pandemic, this vital support helps artists to get back out on tour, reach places further afield and spread the amazing offering of Scottish music and culture to wider audiences.

“We encourage everyone to visit their local venue and enjoy all of the shows on offer, safe in the knowledge that you are contributing to the continued existence of treasured local independent music venues and supporting these great artists right here in Scotland."

Kirsten last performed in the region at the Cash Back In Fife showcase - a celebration of Johnny Cash’s links to Fife - at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, just days before Music has been part of her life.

At the age of 13 she dang backing vocals on Big Country’s last album Driving to Damascus at age 13.

By 2010, she was forging her own career as a vocalist and keyboard player for indie-folkers, Aberfeldy.

She also fronted country rockers The Gillyflowers and more recently shone as half of alt-country duo The Marriage, and then on a self-titled solo debut.

Kirsten said: ““I’m really looking forward to playing PJ Molloys.

“Playing these solo concerts has been a real pleasure and has helped me get to know new spaces with their own acoustics and unique audiences. It’s great to see venues such as this utilised by Scotland on Tour.”