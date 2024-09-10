KT Tunstall returns to home town in new Tae Sup Wi A Fifer’ travelling roadshow

North-east Fife music legends are set to reunite for a live show in St Andrews next year.

James Yorkston’s travelling roadshow, Tae Sup Wi A Fifer, brings KT Tunstall back to her home town as part of bill which also features Johnny Lynch’s Pictish Trail. Also joining James will be writer Maeve Higgins when the roadshow hits the Byre Theatre on Saturday, February 8.

It is one of five gigs the troubadors are doing around Scotland early in 2025 with the promise of a relaxed evening with a multi-artist line-up of big names and new discoveries from the worlds of music, poetry and spoken word.

Originally curated in the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, for the last several years Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer has been travelling to intimate venues around Scotland. Recent tours have featured special guests including Gruff Rhys, Salena Godden, Kathryn Joseph, Josie Long, Radiohead’s Philip Selway and The Cardigans’ Nina Persson.

KT Tunstall makes a welcome return to St Andrews (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The gig marks a welcome return to town for KT who rose to fame with her 2004 debut album Eye to the Telescope. She has just completed work on the musical score for a new stage musical, Clueless, based on the hit 1995 film. Her trilogy of records, 2016’s KIN, 2018’s WAX and 2022’s NUT each zeroed in on a single concept – soul, body, and mind – and cemented her as one of the most exciting contemporary songwriters of her time.

The Pictish Trail started out as part of Fife’s renowned Fence Collective before Johnny Lynch His fifth and latest album Island Family was released to widespread critical acclaim. Johnny also runs the record label Lost Map, championing an array of talent from Rozi Plain to Alabaster dePlume, Bas Jan, Callum Easter and Free Love.

They are joined by Maeve Higgins, a writer whose work appears in The New York Times, The New York Review of Books and The Guardian. A New Yorker originally from Ireland, she hosts a live comedy show each week in Brooklyn, and, in 2020, her starring role in the comedy horror movie Extra Ordinary garnered acclaim around the world.

The evening will be hosted by James who remains one of Fife’s most accomplished musicians and songwriters, having released a host of critically acclaimed albums over the last 20 years.