KY-ONE Dance Event: Day of music proves a success in Kirkcaldy

DJ Rach, aka Rachel Birrell, on the decks at Society on Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

KY-ONE took place in the Lang Toun on Saturday with DJs behind the decks from early afternoon until late.

The event proved popular with revellers who turned out to show their support and enjoy a dance.

Now organiser Lewis Montague, a local DJ, is looking at hosting another event soon.

He said: “The day went brilliantly.

"It was really good weather and a good turn out.

"I’m really happy with how it all went in the end.

"All the venues went well.

"The outdoor stage at Society was bouncing.”

He said he’d definitely be looking to host another event in the town and was already planning a meeting with Society with a view to getting something planned “really soon”.

Lewis organised the event to offer locals and visitors to the town a day of music while trying to help the industry following the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last couple of years.

Local DJs played at five venues including The Duchess, O’Connells, Society, Republic and Cafe Continental.

An outdoor stage in the beer garden at Society also proved popular due to the good weather.

Among the DJs playing at the event were Scott Park, Vanessa Motion, Chris Gough, Ross Jackson, Darren Summers and Leon Skeptic.