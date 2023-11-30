La Dolce Vita swing jazz group brings Christmas show to Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will play a selection of timeless Las Vegas stage classics, including a string of Christmas crackers such as Sleigh Ride, Let it Snow and Santa Claus is Coming to Town at their show at the Kings Theatre on Monday, December 11.
The collective is composed of vocalist Tony Delicata, saxophonist Kenny Thomson, pianist Gordon Murch, drummer Nicola Kendall and bassist Tudor Morris. The highly skilled and experienced musicians tip their hat and celebrate the best of what the Rat Pack and friends had to offer, and even include swing jazz covers of popular rock and pop songs.
The collective also brought their Christmas show to Kirkcaldy in 2022.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.dolcevitaswing.com/where-to-see-us-next. Priced at £15 for full price and £13 for concessions. Doors open at 7:30pm.