A Kirkcaldy theatre will host a popular swing collective quintet this December as they bring their Christmas show to the Lang Toun.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will play a selection of timeless Las Vegas stage classics, including a string of Christmas crackers such as Sleigh Ride, Let it Snow and Santa Claus is Coming to Town at their show at the Kings Theatre on Monday, December 11.

The collective is composed of vocalist Tony Delicata, saxophonist Kenny Thomson, pianist Gordon Murch, drummer Nicola Kendall and bassist Tudor Morris. The highly skilled and experienced musicians tip their hat and celebrate the best of what the Rat Pack and friends had to offer, and even include swing jazz covers of popular rock and pop songs.

The collective also brought their Christmas show to Kirkcaldy in 2022.