La Dolce Vita Swing Collective, renowned for their fun, laid-back approach to the swing / jazz sound, return to ther Esplanade venue for a live show on Monday, December 19.

It will feature Christmas songs as well as paying homage to the Rat Pack with classics such That’s Life, Mack the Knife, That’s Amore, Fly me to the Moon, Lullaby of Broadway and many, many more.