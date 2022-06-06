Lang Toun Jazz Festival: Organisers unveil weekend of music indoors and out across town

Lang Toun Jazz brings live music to several venues and a park over the weekend of June 24-26.

Run by volunteers, the festival showcases some of the best musicians around - and organisers are hoping for the support of local folk.

Langtoun Jazz was established in 2018, succeeding the old Fife Jazz Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lang Toun Jazz Festival runs later this month

One of its aims is to establish a jazz festival in Kirkcaldy as well as regular concerts.

And, after the frustrations of lockdown, the 2022 festival is set to go ahead at the end of this month.

It features concerts in the Old Kirk and the Kings Live Lounge, as well as a jazz picnic at Merchants House gardens and even music in open air at Dunnikier Country Park.

The organisers have also tied up a link with Jock’s Grill House in Kirk Wynd to offer pre-concert meals in a bid to encourage folk along.

The music starts on Friday June 24 with the Wendy Kirkland Quartet at the Old Kirk at 6:30, followe3d by the Ben Crossland Quintet.

Saturday sees the historic formed church host Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band, and on Sunday it’s the turn of The Big Band Theory.

There is also a whole day of jazz at the Live Lounge on the Esplanade on Saturday 25th.

It runs from midday through until the evening no few than six acts taking to the stage.

They include quartets led by Michele Olson, Evelyn Laurie, Mike Rogers Quartet, Sue McHugh and Morag McCall Quartet, plus Marianne McGregor.

The festival then wraps with a jazz picnic in the historic setting of the garden at Merchants House featuring Let The Bird Out and the Andy Lawrenson Trio.

The event is also a fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank with £10 from each ticket sale going towards the charity.

The gig runs from midday until 2:30pm before the big finale of jazz in the park at Dunnikier Park for three hours from 3:00pm.

It features Shane Brogan, Clarke Stewart and The Biernagels.