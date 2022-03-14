Lang Toun Jazz festival returns after two-year break with Spring concerts

Langtoun Jazz Festival will finally take place from June 24-26.

The countdown bets underway this month as Langtoun Jazz continues its Spring concert series on Saturday March 26 with an appearance by a doyen of the scene - Richard Michael.

Billed as Fife’s jazz ambassador, he is well known to audiences thanks to his sterling work with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra. He is also Honorary Professor of Jazz at St Andrews University.

Richard Michael (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Richard will be on stage at the Old Kirk. Kirkcaldy along with his daughter Hilary, also an acclaimed classical and jazz violinist.

To celebrate his 70th birthday Richard self-released a double CD “Contemplation” which is a perfect introduction to his love of melody and lyricism, featuring jazz standards alongside folk tunes, hymns and even the occasional children’s TV theme.

The concert begins at 8.00 p.m and doors open at 7.30pm

There are two further Spring concerts on April 30, and May 28.

Grace Black, treasurer of Langtoun Jazz, said: “Richard has been a staunch supporter of Langtoun Jazz over the years and kindly recorded performances for us during the Covid lockdown period.

“We are delighted to repay his support with this performance along with his daughter Hilary on violin, which will be a special evening of joyful music-making.”

Details of all the shows scheduled for the Spring series, and more information on this summer’s festival is available at www.langtounjazz.co.uk

