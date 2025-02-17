Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new season of jazz concerts is set to get underway in Kirkcaldy.

Langtoun Jazz kicks off its 2025 programme in March - and it is urging locals to give their support.

The organisation has been the driving force behind an annual festival as well as hosting many concerts in the Lang Toun. Its new programme will see concerts take place at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk and St Bryce Kirk. The season begins on Saturday, March 1 at the Old Kirk with a performance by Modern Vikings, a band of young musicians who have been creating quite a stir on the Scottish and UK jazz scene.

Their debut album ‘Tales of the Skald’ was released in 2024 and was nominated for ‘Best Album’ at the Scottish Jazz Awards while several live performances have gone down a storm.

As with their Scandinavian jazz cousins, Modern Vikings play music with a strong emphasis on melody with the added grooves, urgency and colours of the American jazz tradition.

Their music reflects composer Stephen Henderson’s many influences and experiences from the beginning of his musical upbringing to the present, creating a fresh sound that is unique, bold and emotive.

Many of the band members are already familiar faces to Kirkcaldy audiences. They include among their number multi award-winning pianist Fergus McCreadie’s Trio joined by saxophonist Konrad Wisniewski and guitarist Graeme Stephen.

Konrad is a long-time stalwart of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and he has played here with Colin Steele and with New Focus. Graeme is one of the UK’s most creative guitarists and is a founder member of the Edinburgh collective Playtime.

Grace Black, treasurer of Lang Toun Jazz, said: “We are thrilled to start our year with a new band featuring so many of the brightest stars on the Scottish scene. Our Spring programme continues with other top Scottish bands, and we have exciting plans for early summer which will help launch the new Lang Toun Fest.”

The concert begins at 8.00 p.m with doors open at 7.30 pm. Tickets £14 (plus booking fee) from Trybooking.com, or £15 on the door payable by cash or card. Full details at www.langtounjazz.co.uk