Langtoun Jazz bring "band to watch" the Jack Pearce Quintet to Fife

Langtoun Jazz continues its autumn programme next month bringing new talent to Kirkcaldy.

The Jack Pearce Quintet, who have been described as “a band about to make its mark on UK jazz”, will play St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, October 4.

The band are alumni from the Leeds Conservatoire and showcase Jack’s original compositions that pay homage to jazz traditions while injecting a fresh, inventive spirit with a fusion of melodic and technical experience.

Drawing influence from post-bop and 90s world fusion, the compositions have a uniquely open and interactive approach. The band’s strength is particularly apparent in a live setting where countless hours have been dedicated to every facet of the music, then refined on the stage, culminating in an exciting musical experience.

The James Pearce Quintet play Langtoun Jazz at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy. (Pic: contributed)

Coming off the success of their first UK tour, the Jack Pearce Quintet are quickly building a reputation as a band to watch on the UK jazz scene.

Grace Black, Langtoun Jazz founder and treasurer, said: “We are delighted to widen our programme to include visiting bands from beyond Scotland.

"Both the Jack Pearce Quintet and our next visitors from Sweden will introduce Fife audiences to the exciting jazz being created in all parts of the world nowadays, and we hope in future to keep presenting the best of world jazz alongside our wonderful Scottish talent.”

The Jack Pearce Quintet play St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, October 4 at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more information and tickets visit www.langtounjazz.co.uk or the Langtoun Jazz Facebook page.