He will lead an all-star quintet through some favourite standards at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, November 26.

Steele has been described as the Sibelius of Scotland. His music is a joyous celebration of Scottish melody and rhythm, liberated and enhanced by the spirit, sophistication and technique of jazz.

He has worked with Hue and Cry in the 1990s, living in France, Italy and London, and issuing his own folk-inflected albums to huge critical acclaim.

Colin Steele Quintet

His more recent albums have included jazz treatments of songs by Davie Scott of The Pearlfishers and of the music of Joni Mitchell. He has issued four award-winning albums of his own and is a long-standing member of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

The band is completed by pianist Campbell Normand, bassist Roy Percy and drummer Jim Drummond. Colin promises a joyful dive into the rich seam of jazz standards and maybe a few requests!

Grace Black , Langtoun Jazz treasurer, said: “Colin is of course known to Langtoun Jazz audiences after his appearance with Ali Affleck in May, but this wonderful quintet gives him a vehicle to explore all his favourite standards from several decades of jazz. He is one of Scotland’s most versatile jazz musicians and this concert will delight music lovers of all ages and tastes.”