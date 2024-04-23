Langtoun Singers to return with charity Music in May performance
Last year the sold-out event returned for the first time post-Covid much to everyone’s delight and now the singers have enjoyed another successful season with their final performance of the year now in sight.
The concert with the Langtoun Singers and friends will feature a mixture of music which will bring variety and delight to the audience.
In addition to a major contribution from the Langtoun Singers, there will be a return visit from the Langtoun Salon Orchestra who will play with the choir in some numbers and a performance by classical guitarist Kieran McCrossan from Kirkcaldy.
‘Music in May’, which is now in its ninth year, is always the Langtoun Singers’ charity fundraising concert and this year the recipients of funds will be Alzheimer Scotland, Action on Dementia.
Tickets for the popular event, priced £14, are available from choir members or by contacting 07715 496003.
The concert begins at 7.30pm on Friday, May 24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.