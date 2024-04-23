The Langtoun Singers will return to the Old Kirk for Music in May next month. (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Last year the sold-out event returned for the first time post-Covid much to everyone’s delight and now the singers have enjoyed another successful season with their final performance of the year now in sight.

‘Music in May’ will this year take place on Friday, May 24 in the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert with the Langtoun Singers and friends will feature a mixture of music which will bring variety and delight to the audience.

In addition to a major contribution from the Langtoun Singers, there will be a return visit from the Langtoun Salon Orchestra who will play with the choir in some numbers and a performance by classical guitarist Kieran McCrossan from Kirkcaldy.

‘Music in May’, which is now in its ninth year, is always the Langtoun Singers’ charity fundraising concert and this year the recipients of funds will be Alzheimer Scotland, Action on Dementia.

Tickets for the popular event, priced £14, are available from choir members or by contacting 07715 496003.