Legendary vocalist Sue McHugh sings the songs of Peggy Lee at the Byre Theatre

The singer was born in May 1920 but a planned gig coinciding with Lee’s centenary was postponed, like many things, thanks to you-know-what. Now however, we can finally enjoy Peggy Lee’s classic music songs, in the company of Sue McHugh and her excellent trio.

A prolific songwriter who had many hits throughout the decades, Peggy Lee was a true icon of the 20th century, with her striking Scandinavian looks and wonderful husky voice.

Pre-covid audiences in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paisley and Linlithgow have already enjoyed Beyond Fever, but the revived show once again takes us through Lee’s life and career, illustrated with many of her most famous songs.

The Sue McHugh Quartet are appearing at the Byre Theatre

Sue builds a great rapport with her audience and loves to tell Peggy Lee’s story, punctuated by a mix of sexy latin numbers, great swing tunes and heart wrenching ballads.

As well as Sue’s sterling interpretation of the star’s material in her relaxed contralto singing style, there’s great rapport with her band, comprising some of Scotland’s finest musicians who expertly capture the sounds of the era - Jimmy Taylor on double bass, Dave Swanson on drums and Campbell Normand on piano.

Why ‘Beyond Fever’? Because there was so much more to this performer than just her most famous hit, with other familiar songs such as ‘Ac-cent-u-ate The Positive’ and ‘Why Don’t You Do Right?’ featuring in the two-hour show.

As does ‘He’s a Tramp’, which as well as showing off Peggy Lee’s talent as a songwriter, also looks at one of the many fascinating sides to her life - the song being featured in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp, and the singer “appearing” in the film… in the form of singing pekingese Peg.

But that’s enough in the way of spoilers. Expect many more tales from the world of jazz at the Byre - and the good news is, there are only a couple of days to wait.