Leuchars Military Wives Choir launches search for new musical director

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:29 BST
Leuchars Military Wives Choir is looking for a new musical director.

The group rehearses each week and performs throughout Fife - and helps bring families of service personnel together. It is part of the Military Wives Choirs network, and is one of 70 in military bases across the UK and overseas

The choir needs a skilled teacher and inspiring leader who can make music fun and accessible, and allow members to develop and shine as an ensemble so they can continue to come together to sing, share and support each other.

Rebecca from Leuchars has been a member of the choir for three years.

Leuchars Military Wives Choir (Pic: Submitted)
Leuchars Military Wives Choir (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “We bring variety to our music, as there is no audition to join, we are all different ages, and we all have different connections to the military. We support each other in and outside of the choir, and it gives back far more than we ever anticipated. We sing, perform and even get to record together for Military Wives Choir albums, and we improve week on week, building on our group and personal confidence. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of and we’re hoping that the right person is out there to become our new musical director, so we can continue to move forward as a choir and feel stronger together.”

Leuchars Military Wives Choir meets for rehearsals each Monday from 7:00-8:00pm at Leuchars Community Centre. The right candidate would need experience of conducting a similar choir or, if no experience, considerable and recognised training and qualifications. A direct connection to the military is not essential but there must be a willingness to learn and understand the unique challenges of military life.

Applications to [email protected] by February 28.

