I was saddened though in the week of ordering my haggis and neeps to hear Gillian Duffy’s show The Ghosting Of Rabbie Burns at the Kings Live Lounge in the Esplanade has been subject to postponement too.

Tickets for this five-star comedy and musical play had been released in December, but now the show set for Friday will now have a rearranged date.

Writer Gillian collaborated with Alyson Orr to produce the comedy musical Wedding Planners too and were due to play the same venue on April 2 and I now hear this whole tour will reschedule as we move through these emerging times.

Lights Out By Nine (Pic: John Murray)

Good news for fans of funk and soul though as Lights Out By Nine have confirmed a date at the Kings on Friday March 25.

Apart from private and ‘closed door’ shows it is now four years since the boys played Kirkcaldy. It was March 2018 for the Adam Smith Festival Of Ideas that the band starred in What The Funk?

This was a homecoming show too after a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe whereby to a background of timely visuals narrator Jacqueline Hannan told the story of funk from James Brown and Booker T to Average White Band and Tower Of Power played live.

Lights Out By Nine on their last open Kirkcaldy gig (Pic: John Murray)

So, apart from the odd outdoor festival in 2021 the band are looking forward to playing classic and new material from the latest album Here And Now.

Released just as the first lockdown hit the band have had little chance to promote but radio airplay across the world was still enjoyed but with no live shows to capitalise on.

Amazingly this will be their 35th year as a band through many line ups and highlights while playing alongside the likes of Paul Carrack, Hamish Stuart and Joe Walsh.

They recorded at Maida Vale for the BBC and were featured across the USA on radio but now the soul has come home.

Tickets from kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

