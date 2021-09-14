Langtoun Jazz launches its new autumn programme, starting with a gig at the Old Kirk featuring Glenrothes’ musician Seaonaid Aitken.She will be joined by the award-winning band Rose Room at the former church on Friday, September 25 - and there will be no restrictions on numbers attending.

It’s another step forward for Langtoun Jazz which staged a virtual festival on June.

Grace Black, Langtoun Jazz treasurer said: “It is so exciting finally to welcome top-class performers to play for full audiences again.

Seonaid Aitken (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“Seonaid is one of the world’s leading exponents of the Stephane Grappelli style of jazz violin, and the band always ensure that audiences leave with huge smiles on their faces!”

Some Covid precautions still apply to music events.

Langtoun Jazz will collect contact details for each group attending, and everyone must wear face coverings indoors unless exempt but can remove if eating and drinking their own food and drinks which they are welcome to bring along - with their own glasses, cups and utensils.

The Old Kirk will continue to have some procedures in place to manage movement within the building.

Social distancing is no longer compulsory, but the Old Kirk has sufficient seating capacity to allow anyone wishing to maintain a social distance to do so.

Rose Room enter their second decade of a hugely-successful career, led by Seonaid on violin and vocals, with Jimmy Moon on bass, Tam Gallagher on rhythm guitar and newcomer Conor Smith on lead guitar.

They celebrate the swing music of the Hot Club of France, Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli and the great American Song Book. Seonaid will also be familiar to classical audiences for her orchestral work, and to radio listeners as presenter of Radio Scotland’s Jazz Nights.

The band was winner of the Best Band title at the Scottish Jazz Awards in 2018, while Seonaid won best vocalist at the awards in both 2017 and 2018.

They have played all over the UK and Europe in the last 10 years, though it is three years since their last appearance in Kirkcaldy.

