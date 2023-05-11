News you can trust since 1871
Live music in Kirkcaldy: free acoustic afternoon at Kings Live Lounge

There is live music on the agenda in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th May 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

The Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade is hosting after Sunday afternoon of acoustic music. On the bill are Xan Tyler, Minches, Pete Kerr, Liam Small, The True Tones and The Snicket. It starts at 2:00pm and admission is free.

The venue also has a number of gigs lined up for this summer. They include the Scottish roots, and Americana sound of Have Mercy Las Vegas on Saturday, May 27; a three-band bill comprising Catalysis, Hateball and Fallen Ashes on Friday, June 2; and the return of La Dolce Vita Swing Collective on Saturday, June 10.

Full details of tickets at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

