Live music in Kirkcaldy: ten-band, all day Metalfest for Kings Theatre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST
The Kings in Kirkcaldy has two big weekends of live music coming up - including an all-day concert featuring no fewer than ten bands.

The Esplanade venue kicks off a busy May schedule with the return of local heroes Certain Death on Friday, May 2. They are supported by Big Iron and Dam Ratz.

On Saturday, May 10, the venue is turned over to Fife Metalfest - an all-day event for fans of the music genre.

The promoters have staged similar gigs in Dundee and Aberdeen, and now come to Fife.

Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy is the venue for the live nights of music. (Pic: FFP)Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy is the venue for the live nights of music. (Pic: FFP)
Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy is the venue for the live nights of music. (Pic: FFP)

The ten-band bill includes Dog Tired, H8teball, Catalysis, Trauma Bonds, Melted Messiah, Oceans on Fire, Hyperstasis, Hype Cycle, Permacrisis and Grufus

The KIngs also hosts an open mic event for under-21 musicians and singers on Sunday 11th. The afternoon event gets underway at 3:00pm and entry is free.

Ticket details and more info on both gigs from https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

