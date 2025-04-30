Live music in Kirkcaldy: ten-band, all day Metalfest for Kings Theatre
The Esplanade venue kicks off a busy May schedule with the return of local heroes Certain Death on Friday, May 2. They are supported by Big Iron and Dam Ratz.
On Saturday, May 10, the venue is turned over to Fife Metalfest - an all-day event for fans of the music genre.
The ten-band bill includes Dog Tired, H8teball, Catalysis, Trauma Bonds, Melted Messiah, Oceans on Fire, Hyperstasis, Hype Cycle, Permacrisis and Grufus
The KIngs also hosts an open mic event for under-21 musicians and singers on Sunday 11th. The afternoon event gets underway at 3:00pm and entry is free.
Ticket details and more info on both gigs from https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events
