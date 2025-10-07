Lulu: a remarkable life in music revealed in new biography
Whisked away to London as a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Glasgow to audition her powerful voice broke the ribbon on the microphone with the volume. With her band The Gleneagles they signed to Decca and shortly after Shout became a smash hit. The band became Lulu & The Luvvers but soon it was clear that Lulu would be a solo act with session musicians that included future Led Zeppelin hero Jimmy Page.
There are a lot of things we know about Lulu but far more lies beneath. Her new memoir, just published, Lulu If Only You Knew (Hodder, £25), is an honest telling of a remarkable showbiz life, naming names and recalling heartaches.
Already the talk shows have had her in to talk about her alcohol addiction, which is quite a revelation as she always appeared on screen and on stage as in control and nothing less than fully professional.
Seeing it all in print now shows what an amazing career that continues today as she joined Rod Stewart on stage at Glastonbury this year and is now touring with stories from her book, playing Usher Hall Edinburgh, just last week.
Her manager in the early days was Marian Massey, and she engineered not only a film role with Oscar winner Sidney Poitier but the movie title song for To Sir With Love. Producer Mickie Most made it a ‘b’ side in the UK, but it stormed to number one in the US and triggered a huge demand.
Meanwhile her UK TV show moved from a Tuesday slot to Saturday primetime, she contested Eurovision and won! Over her 60 years in the business she would marry a Bee Gee (Maurice), record with David Bowie (The Man Who Sold The World) and record and tour with Take That (Relight My Fire). What a life it is, if only we knew.