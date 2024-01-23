Lulu hand picks Fife venue for gig to prepare for landmark 60th anniversary tour
She kicks off with a live show art Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on April 6 - and tickets go on sale from Friday, January 26 at https://myticket.co.uk/artists/lulu It marks her return to the venue after her gig there in 2016.
The gig kick-starts her ‘Champagne for Lulu' UK tour this Spring which celebrates her 75th birthday. Glenrothes is one of two warm-up gigs, the other being at Aberdeen Music Hall on April 7. The tour includes six live dates in April, kicking-off in at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on April 9, and taking in Manchester, Southampton, Gateshead, Birmingham and the London Palladium.
It was on April 17, 1964, that 15 year-old Lulu stormed into the UK charts with her iconic, ‘Shout', a song that made her a star. She has been a winner at Eurovision, a Bond theme performer, and opened the closing ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
As she turns 75, she said: “What an amazing journey it's been, so many memories - wow. That's why I'm going to make sure that my upcoming shows are a momentous celebration. And I promise to whip up one hell of a party, all the hits with my personal stories from behind the scenes. Join me, it's gonna be the party of a lifetime."