Lulu launches her 60th anniversary tour countdown with sold out gig at Fife venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She kicks off with a live show art Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Saturday, April 6 - and it has sold out.

The gig marks her return to the venue after her gig there in 2016. It also kick-starts her ‘Champagne for Lulu' UK tour this Spring which celebrates her 75th birthday. Glenrothes is one of two warm-up gigs, the other being at Aberdeen Music Hall on April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour includes six live dates in April, kicking-off in at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on April 9, and taking in Manchester, Southampton, Gateshead, Birmingham and the London Palladium.

Lulu makes a welcome return to Rothes Halls (Pic: Submitted)

It was on April 17, 1964, that 15 year-old Lulu stormed into the UK charts with her iconic, ‘Shout', a song that made her a star. She has been a winner at Eurovision, a Bond theme performer, and opened the closing ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.