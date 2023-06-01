Marti Pellow brings intimate show to Fife theatre
Scottish pop star Marti Pellow has announced an intimate Fife gig which tells the story of his life and career.
The former Wet Wet Wet frontman is bringing his ‘Pellow Talk’ show to Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on Saturday, October 21.
The singer who has gone on to enjoy huge success touring sand in the West End, bills it as his “most intimate show” in which he talks about the songs, and challenges which shaped his career. He also performs some of those classic hits.
Remaining tickets are available online at Onfife.com