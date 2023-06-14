Martin Stephenson: from Glastonbury to Kings Live Lounge for intimate gig

News you can trust since 1871
There’s a wee gem of a gig coming up this month at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge – one that ought to be your radar.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th May 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

Singer-songwriter Martin Stephenson is coming to the Lang Toun venue direct from playing at Glastonbury. He’s on stage here on Sunday, June 25.

It’s another coup for the Esplanade venue, and one that chime with local music fans who have followed Stephenson’s career since his days leading his band. The Daintees. They released four critically acclaimed albums between 1986 and 1992, including Boat To Bolivia and Gladsome, Humour and Blue.

Durham born Stephenson has toured regularly, playing many small, intimate venues, and is no stranger to Fife having played at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour. His shows are fulled with great music and humour, and are perfect for a venue the six of the Kings.

Martin StephensonMartin Stephenson
    He is, without doubt, one of the UK’s best songwriters, and his live performances are always a joy to see. Ticket for the intimate gig on sale now at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

