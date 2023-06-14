Martin Stephenson: from Glastonbury to Kings Live Lounge for intimate gig

Singer-songwriter Martin Stephenson is coming to the Lang Toun venue direct from playing at Glastonbury. He’s on stage here on Sunday, June 25.

It’s another coup for the Esplanade venue, and one that chime with local music fans who have followed Stephenson’s career since his days leading his band. The Daintees. They released four critically acclaimed albums between 1986 and 1992, including Boat To Bolivia and Gladsome, Humour and Blue.

Durham born Stephenson has toured regularly, playing many small, intimate venues, and is no stranger to Fife having played at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour. His shows are fulled with great music and humour, and are perfect for a venue the six of the Kings.

Martin Stephenson

