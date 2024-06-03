Mel Gaynor: 35 years drumming with Simple Minds and now a debut solo album
I have seen him play many times in concerts. His main band was Simple Minds in which he played for over 35 years selling 60 million records. He was also with metal legends Samson alongside future Iron Maiden vocalist ,Bruce Dickinson.
He joined Jim Kerr in 1982 to play on the New Gold Dream album then joined them for that groundbreaking tour and it all started with his first drum kit when aged 11 before his first pro gig at just 14.
As a seasoned session drummer, he has made friends and appeared on many recordings such as Brian May, Gary Moore, Elton John, Lou Reed, Tina Turner, Meat Loaf, Jackson Browne, Joan Armatrading, Incognito, Light Of The World, The Pretenders and Imagination. That’s from memory - I expect the list to be even larger.
His charity work cannot be understated with firstly the NHS Drumathon and various talks, clinics, fundraising and debates surrounding Mental Health awareness and their various charities and campaigns. Exciting news though is that Mel has a debut solo album released this very week called Come With Me (Marquee Records) featuring ten brand new tracks and with himself on vocals as well as percussion.
This year his band have been playing selected gigs ahead of the release and two singles have appeared, Run and a mid-tempo Little White Lies with a catchy hook and amazing guitar further down the mix. This week the new single Addicted To Love features samples of the original by Robert Palmer and this cover is even more infectious. Heavy percussive overtones lay a foundation for Mel’s best vocals yet.
