Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas week as the schools broke off, I was asked to do a short ‘end of term set’ at Kirkcaldy North Primary School which I was delighted to do playing hot hits and classic evergreens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head teacher Emma invited me, and, when I arrived, reminded me of my Fife Flyers nights and knowing her mum Tina. I would introduce the teams, host chuck-a-puck, conduct interviews, warm up with a disco, and play scorers jingles like Return Of The Mack (Mark Morrison) and Zombie (Andy Samuel).

The school discos were special though, and these started as a follow on from playing youth club discos on a Tuesday at Viewforth High School to events for the whole school for the end of term and Christmas parties. In my time I did Balwearie - just once - St Andrews High School, Lochgelly High, Auchmuty, Glenwood, KHS but mainly Viewforth, which I did for nearly six decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years my daytime job was at the old Viewforth, so it was easy to set up during the day, and then return in the evening for the lively mix of social dancing with MC, PE teacher Bill McLellan, and then the big set with the hits of the day. I even broke the Guinness World Record as the fastest DJ at Viewforth, but that is another story.

Christmas party night at Viewforth High School (Pic: John Murray)

We would conga, cha cha slide, and time warp as dance trends would change but can you imagine the elation, excitement, and festive joy to dance to Wizzard (I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday) and Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody when they were new and current back in 1973? The enthusiasm enjoyed that year has never been topped by any Christmas dance hit and of course this week more than ever listen to your radio, café, party night, retail store or school disco and they are still played 50 years on.