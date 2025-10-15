Is Taylor Swift set to continue her chart dominance this week, or will another contender look to dethrone the “Showgirl”?

The release of Taylor Swift’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has gripped Swifties and the streaming charts, according to Soundcharts.

But is she set for a clean sweep of the charts at the midway point before the UK’s Official Top 40 Singles Chart is announced?

Here’s a look at the midweek charts on Spotify, Apple Music and UK Airplay ahead of this week’s UK Top 40 countdown on BBC Radio 1

I’m not sure if you’re aware of this, but did you know that Taylor Swift has released a new album?

But in the event you have been living under a rock, with your eyes shut tightly and fingers in your ears, the release of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ continues to dominate music conversation after its release last week, with still some suggestions that the number of variants the singer has released seems excessive, while others will point out that no one is forcing anyone to buy said variants and that’s just the nature of collecting.

Though some of us have our reasons why there was such a huge push of pre-orders before the album’s official release, has that translated once again into chart success midweek in the United Kingdom?

We’ve taken a look at some real-time information provided by Soundcharts, who provide information regarding airplay and streaming charts daily, to find out who is currently dominating your playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, and which radio stations in the country have been championing which artist so far this week.

All the information provided is correct as of publication, and with the nature of streaming services, by no means is this ‘the gospel’ when it comes to this weekend’s Top 40, but it is a very good indicator as to what you can expect to hear when you tune in this week - and how to do so, we’ve included below.

So, from Spotify and Apple Music to your car stereo - what’s been making moves on streaming services and airplay charts the week of October 15?

The Midweek Chart (as of 10am BST - October 15)

Has The Life of a Showgirl dominated streaming charts this week, or has another musician managed to break Taylor Swift's hold on the UK charts midweek? | Canva/Getty Images

Spotify Chart

No surprises that after breaking several records with the release of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ that Taylor Swift has once again garnered a hold on the Spotify Charts midweek. She takes up nine of the top ten spots as of writing, with Olivia Dean still holding it down in fifth position on Spotify.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift - Opalite Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor Taylor Swift - Father Figure Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - Actually Romantic Taylor Swift - Wood Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) Taylor Swift - CANCELLED! Taylor Swift - Eldest Daughter

Apple Music Chart

It’s not quite the blanket coverage however, on Apple Music, though; while Taylor Swift does occupy eight of the top ten positions midweek, Olivia Dean once again breaks up the Swiftogeddon across the streaming charts, with the KPOP Demon Hunter’s group HUNTR/X still maintaining their position as a sleeper hit of 2025 as they stay in sixth position midweek.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift - Opalite Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor Taylor Swift - Father Figure HUNTR/X - Golden Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) Taylor Swift - Actually Romantic Taylor Swift - Wi$h Li$t Taylor Swift - Eldest Daughter

Radio Airplay Chart

Lady Gaga is still ruling the airwaves midweek, as The Dead Dance maintains its position at the top of the UK Airplay charts. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

It’s once again a different story, according to Soundcharts, when it comes to the most played songs on UK radio this week.

While Taylor Swift has raced into second place, Lady Gaga has still maintained her position at the top of the UK Airplay charts, with Olivia Dean, HUNTR/X, RAYE and Ed Sheeran all maintaining their positions on the top 10. There is also a sneaky inclusion of Myles Smith, who creeps into the top ten with his single ‘Stay (If You Wanna Dance).’

Lady Gaga - The Dead Dance Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Alex Warren - Ordinary Ed Sheeran - Camera Ed Sheeran - Sapphire RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Olivia Dean - Man I Need HUNTR/X - Golden (Acapella) Perrie - If He Wanted To He Would Myles Smith - Stay (If You Wanna Dance)

When is the UK Top 40 Singles Chart airing this weekend?

The UK's Official Singles Chart Top 40 is announced every Friday afternoon on BBC Radio 1 .

The broadcast runs from 4:00pm BST to 5:45pm BST, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 then published on the Official Charts Company's website

