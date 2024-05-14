Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The time is right and with the Adam Smith Theatre now open, local singer songwriter Mike Clerk will have his own homecoming headline show.

Speaking to Mike this week he was looking forward to his big show in his hometown. Reflecting on all the music acts featured on that famous stage, he felt it was time to headline his own show set for Saturday May 25h at 7:30pm.

Joining him on a double headline will be Fife singer songwriter and longtime collaborator Davey Horne. He will open the show with his own band and will then join Mike for the second half. Davey is a well-known voice in the music industry having worked with Grammy nominated producer Jonathan Wilson and Nyoh (Harry Stiles) and appeared on stage with Paolo Nutini and Miles Kane from The Last Shadow Puppets. His last trip to Nashville saw him working and recording with the Sheryl Crow band.

Mike too has been busy setting up this show, landing a publishing deal with Wardlaw Music and a record deal with Future Sonic Records who agreed to sponsor the show. This has allowed a budget for a professional film crew who will film the whole show for future broadcast. Mike was telling us he joined Big Country on stage in London and now Jamie Watson from the band will be guesting at the Kirkcaldy show. Another special guest scheduled to appear will be Kav Sandhu from Happy Mondays.

Mike Clerk and Davey Horne (Pic: Submitted)