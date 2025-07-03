Life imitates art, as Miley Cyrus is set for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

Miley Cyrus is set to recieve a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.

The singer joins the class of 2025 which includes fellow musician Josh Groban and actresses Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald.

The announcement comes after the release of her latest album, Something Beautiful, which happens to also contain a track referencing the famous boulevard.

No exact date when the ceremony will take place this year, but the Something Beautiful singer will be joining her godmother, Dolly Parton, who has two stars on Hollywood Boulevard; one in the recording category she earned in 1984 while her second was alongside Trio" album-mates Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt.

Miley Cyrus joins Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Josh Groban as this year's Hollywood Walk of Fame class. | Getty Images

Taking to X last night (July 2 2025), the singer admitted just how much the honour meant to her, telling fans: “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad.

“To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

Cyrus thanked the many people who helped her throughout her career, before writing: “This moment will live forever. Thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible.”

The announcement almost feels like life imitating art: Cyrus’ latest album, Something Beautiful, contained the track ‘Walk of Fame,’ a direct reference to the famous stretch in Hollywood, with the promotional video capturing the singer lying across various stars across the boulevard.

Her ninth studio album entered the Official Albums Chart upon its release on June 12 2025 at number 3, however currently the album has dropped out of the top 50, with a midweek album position at 76 as of writing.

Do you think that Miley Cyrus’ inclusion on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was overdue, or do you think it comes a little too early for the musician? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.