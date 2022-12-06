The Military Wives’ Choir Rosyth, backed up by SSAFA Bras”, took to the stage at Pittencrieff Park’s Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline for the concert at the start of this month.

It featured a range of favourites including Christmas carols, songs from Les Misérables, and hits by Adele.

Allan Steele, corporate and special events officer for SSAFA in Scotland, said: “I’m thrilled to report that the evening was a great success and brought so much happiness, and I think a few tears, to the 150 members of the community in the audience.

“Military Wives Choirs has done so much in its magical first decade to bring companionship and support – values of course shared with SSAFA – to women whose serving spouses are deployed far from home overseas.”