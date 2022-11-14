Military Wives Choir set for Christmas concert in Fife

It takes place at the Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, on December 1. The concert is in aid of SSAFA, the armed forces charity.

Allan Steele, corporate and special events officer for SSAFA in Scotland, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Military Wives Choirs Rosyth will be performing in December, bringing its unique blend of style and repertoire to what promises to be an exciting, and I dare say moving, evening of entertainment and song.

“Military Wives Choirs has done so much in its magical first decade to bring companionship and support – values of course shared with SSAFA – to women whose serving spouses are deployed far from home overseas.”

Tickets are selling fast for the Military Wives' choir concert

He added: “This concert is a great way to celebrate Christmas and support our armed forces.”