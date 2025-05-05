From iconic instruments to personal keepsakes, celebrity-owned musical items hold a unique allure for collectors and fans.

When these treasured artifacts hit the auction block, they often fetch staggering prices, reflecting their historical significance, artistic merit, and the enduring fascination with the musicians who owned them.

These aren't just guitars or old song lyrics; they're tangible links to pivotal moments in music history – echoes of creativity, passion, and the intimate connection between an artist and their craft. Each item tells a story, whispering tales of legendary performances, groundbreaking recordings, and the diverse spectrum of music genres and iconic figures.

A guitar from a career-defining gig, handwritten lyrics to a timeless anthem, or even stage-worn clothes can become coveted relics, embodying the spirit and legacy of musical giants - so get ready for some jaw-dropping figures as we explore the 13 most valuable musical items ever sold.

1 . Kurt Cobain's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Fender Mustang This blue Fender Mustang was famously played by Kurt Cobain in the iconic music video for Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a defining anthem of the grunge era sold for $4.5 million in 2022 at Julien's Auctions | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . George Harrison's Futurama Electric Guitar This electric guitar was one of the first proper electric guitars owned by The Beatles' George Harrison, purchased in 1959, and played a role in the band's early sound. It sold for Sold for $1.27 million in 2024 at Julien's Auctions. | Getty Images/Julien's Auctions Photo Sales

3 . Jerry Garcia's "Wolf" Guitar Selling for $1.9 million in 2017 at Guernsey's, this custom-built guitar, with its unique inlay and electronics, was created by luthier Doug Irwin and became one of Jerry Garcia's primary instruments during his later years with the Grateful Dead. | Getty Images Photo Sales