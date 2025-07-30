Remember how those humble Walkmans filled our pockets? While many now gather dust, a select few have become unexpected treasures.

Proving once again that rarity, influence, and a good story can make plastic and magnetic tape worth a fortune, what was once considered a ‘dead format’ has found a new lease of life, popularised by some of the biggest chart-topping names in recent years, through to up-and-coming acts dubbing tapes on their parents’ stereo. At least, we used to do that... there’s probably an app for that now, correct?

We’ve searched the annals of Discogs once again this month to find 15 more releases on cassette tape that fetched a huge sum in recent years, basing our findings on the highest sold price in the online marketplace’s history. That means that though it did sell for that price originally, it’s still worth undertaking your due diligence to check back in and see if there is still a demand for your items.

That is, sadly, the nature of collecting.

So, what did we find this month that commanded a huge figure to own on the humble old magnetic format?

1 . Alex G – Trick (2013) – £82.49 This cassette marks a significant early release from indie rock's influential cult hero, Alex G. Originally released on the independent Haze Tapes, early pressings were produced in very limited, often coloured, batches. Trick is considered one of his definitive and most beloved albums, its scarcity driven by a dedicated fanbase who covet these rare, physical artefacts of his early, prolific output. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Bad Brains – Bad Brains (1982) – £86.21 A cornerstone of hardcore punk, Bad Brains' self-titled debut album was originally released on cassette by ROIR. This red-shelled tape is a raw, blistering document of one of the most influential bands in punk and hardcore, renowned for their furious energy and pioneering sound. Its historical significance and the band's legendary status contribute heavily to its collector's appeal decades later. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Slum Village – Fan-tas-tic (1999) – £97.50 This limited early release from the revered hip-hop group Slum Village is a crucial piece for any serious collector. With its deep connection to the iconic production of J Dilla, Fan-tas-tic is considered a foundational album within soulful, experimental hip-hop. Its scarce original pressings, often distributed independently, make it a highly sought-after item from a pivotal era. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Beverly Glenn-Copeland – ...Keyboard Fantasies... (1986) – £131.25 This cassette holds the extraordinary tale of a visionary artist. Originally self-produced and self-distributed in minuscule quantities (reportedly only 50 copies), Keyboard Fantasies was a ground-breaking blend of ambient, electronic, and new-age music, far ahead of its time. Its rediscovery decades later led to global acclaim, making original copies of this almost mythical tape exceptionally valuable. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales