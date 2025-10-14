MTV closing after 40 years: video killed the radio star, now streaming has killed the video star

This week MTV announced it was to close the video channel of pop videos after almost 40 years.

Completely innovative at the time, it opened appropriately enough with The Buggles’ Video Killed The Radio Star making both an instant hit.

It was here that Anstruther lass Edith Bowman made her breakthrough initially as a news reader. This showcase led to a career that included hosting Live 8 and Glastonbury to Colin and Edith on BBC Radio 1 with Colin Murray and Hitlist UK with Cat Deeley and even Top Of The Pops.

MTV became the reason many music fans were attracted to the embryonic satellite or cable television and as it developed from those roots in 1981 to a peak of 99 million subscribers in the US by 2011. Its most watched event became MTV Music Video Awards or VMAs which opened in 1984 when it launched with a superstar live performance of Like A Virgin from Madonna. When Michael Jackson produced the Thriller long form video it was ideal for MTV which played it regularly, and while American networks showed only clips and limited coverage for Live Aid In July 1085, MTV showed 16 hours.

Edith Bowman got her big break through MTV (Pic: Rachell Smith)

Its marketing was first class and when digital cable and High-Definition sets became available the popularity grew. The 1982 campaign ‘I want my MTV’ was endorsed by Mick Jagger, Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Lionel Richie, David Bowie and others, it would be the tagline sung by Sting in the song Money For Nothing by Dire Straits in 1985 and this became the launch of its European arm.

Never resting on old formats, the station moved into concert shows like MTV Unplugged and reality shows like Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, MTV Cribs and The Osbournes which became its most watched programming.

The closure scheduled for the end of the year will also see the end of MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV and MTV Live as it hopes to cut costs by $500m as it appears to cite the growth of Tik Tok, social media and YouTube videos. Whereas video may have killed the radio star it seems streaming has killed the video star.