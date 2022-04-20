Museum talk: Tracing everyday life in East Neuk of Fife villages

Mr Dunion, vice-chair of the museum and chair of the Kilrenny and Anstruther Burgh Collection, will present ‘Tracing everyday life in Anstruther and Cellardyke – what have we kept, what have we lost’.

Over the past 100 years most aspects of everyday life in our community – including work, leisure, education, religion and transport – have changed. But what memories have we kept and what evidence have we recorded to mark the transformation, whether gradual or sudden? Family photos and memoirs provide important insights into real life experience.

Kevin Dunion will give the museum's first in-person talk of the year.

Drawing on items and documents held by the Kilrenny and Anstruther Burgh Collection, Mr Dunion shows how things we might overlook, such as school magazines and prizes, tourist postcards, advertising material for businesses and events are stepping stones to the past.

In which case what should we collect about our recent life here in the East Neuk to pass on to future generations?

The talk – in the Museum’s Merchant’s Room on Ruesday, April 26, at 7pm – will last approximately 40 minutes, after which there will be refreshments, with time for discussion and to view the exhibition.

Free, with donation for teas and coffees, space is limited, so to book a place, contact the museum or register via Eventbrite.

