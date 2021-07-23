Music: After The Proclaimers, Fife unveils a new set of musical identical twins

Donald and Stuart Mackay have put together a five-piece band following on from their local successes with bands like Wingnuts and Wolves.

Their debut release is called Dive In and has all the energy and fun of early Housemartins and with a guitar-based sound with keyboards underlying a great pop hit.

Resetting their music back to factory settings the duo formed Twinstown with Paul Guyan on the keys, Harry Dixon on guitar and Wayne Robertson on drums.

Dunfermline, band, Twinstown, is fronted by identical twins Donald and Stuart Mackay

With a wealth of digital studios at their disposal in Fife they chose an analogue retro sound in Kinross with Robin Evans producing at Tpot Studio (where The View recorded) and already have a full 12 song album of material and will be called Brankholm Brae which is a song on the album and home to one of the band.

This led to the singles release on Whanga Records who are based in Chalmers Street Dunfermline.

The label also have a rehearsal space and recording facility and have released singles by ¼ Chubz and Birrell Or Biscuit and have just signed a new band called Burnt Wire. It was also here that Twinstown have performed their only gig to date.

With restrictions easing they have now secured a booking at PJ Molloys for the week before Christmas and the record company are now targeting support slots for touring their bands and festival appearances as they open for 2022.

They spoke highly of the Outwith Festival unique to Dunfermline and with a day dedicated to music.

Meantime they been getting airplay for an older song Welcome To My World which was written years ago but brought to the studio with just one verse.

The acoustic track then developed into a full song. It was then that Mark added his synth and the guitar solo on top in just one take.

I put it to them that they carry on a great tradition of rock and alternative bands that came from the area and oddly enough Bruce Watson and son Jamie were living across the road. Bruce was founder of The Skids then Big Country where Jamie now joins him on guitar.

They also grew up with Steve Agnew who every musician knows in Dunfermline and of course his father was founder of rock heroes Nazareth.

