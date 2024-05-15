Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wee dander in the sun on Sunday afternoon is this month's invitation from Kirkcaldy Civic Society.

You can join them on Sunday at 2:00pm when the walkabout will explore the history of Linktown, starting from the art wall near Morrison's supermarket. This free guided heritage walk will finish at the recently opened Volunteers Green in Nicol Street.

The following weekend is a musical one at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk with Music in May, Langtoun Singers' annual charity fundraiser, on Friday 24th May at 7.30pm and a Fiddlers' Rally with Fife Strathspey & Reel Society on Saturday, May 25, also at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, you had better act quickly to get a ticket as they are selling fast. Tickets for the popular event (£14) – only a few remaining - are available from choir members or by contacting 07715 496003.

Saturday marks the return of Fife Strathspey & Reel Society with their annual fiddlers’ rally. (Pic: Submitted)

What better way to finish off the week than sitting in the Old Kirk on a Spring evening listening to the fine singing or a choice selection of familiar tunes?

Langtoun Singers invite you to do just that, joining them and their guests for a mixture of music whose variety will bring delight to the audience. For this ninth Music in May, the Langtoun Singers with their conductor, Ella Wilson, will be joined by the Langtoun Salon Orchestra, and a performance by classical guitarist Kieran McCrossan from Kirkcaldy.

Music in May is the Langtoun Singers’ summer concert and is always their charity fundraiser. This year the choir has chosen as the recipients of funds Alzheimer Scotland, Action on Dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 25 marks the return of Fife Strathspey & Reel Society with their annual fiddlers’ rally. This evening of Scottish music will have your toes tapping and the audience singing along or clapping on the young dancers.Tickets are available from the Old Kirk at £12 each.