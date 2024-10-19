Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Punk legend Fay Fife has launched a crowdfunding campaign to pave the way to recording a second album with her new band.

The co-founder of The Rezillos also fronts the Countess Of Fife - a band which grew out of a writing project and has since built up a loyal following on the back of gigs across Scotland.

Their debut album, Star Of The Sea, was launched on the back of a similar appeal in 2022, with support from Creative Scotland, hit number 21 in the UK charts, and went top ten in Scotland. Now the singer and songwriter is looking to fans to help again as she eyes up a return to the studio.

Fife-born, Edinburgh-based Fay She said: “Funding for the arts is strained to put it mildly. At the same time the record industry is not what it was. Creative Scotland has closed its only funding pot available for independent artists, and we need to look to music lovers like you to keep the whole thing going.“The second Countess album is now yearning to be born and a host of new songs have been written for it with a few more in development.”

The Countess of Fife,m led by the iconic Fay Fife, have launched a crowdfunder to make their second album (Pic: Alan Hampson)

While continuing to perform with The Rezillos, Fay writes or co-writes all of the Countess’ material, and is keen to see the new album, entitled A Woman Of Certain Wisdom, recorded.

“I may have secured my place in Scottish music, but creatively I am burning to do more!” she said. “The Countess Of Fife began as a writing project and while the band is now a fully fledged live act with a loyal following and hit debut album, Star of The Sea, I continue to prioritise new songs and creative output as the core of The Countess’ work.

“I write or co-write all of the material, and I work with trusted musical collaborators on some of the tracks, or handle both the lyrics and the music myself - either way all the songs have an indelible Countess stamp and reflect my experiences and perspective as a mature woman who has seen it all!”

The singer said she greatly appreciated the backing from fans who donated to the crowdfunder for her first album which sold out its vinyl run and is being re-released.

She said. “We begin recording 'A Woman Of Certain Wisdom’ very soon... and funds raised here will go straight into making it. Fay will produce it with long-time collaborator, Scottish indie legend Martin Metcalfe from Goodbye Mr McKenzie.

The band itself has a flexible line-up, but its core is based around Brian McFie (guitarist), Al Gare (double bass), Willy Mollleson (drums) and Kirsten Adamson on acoustic guitar and backing vocals. Contributions to the crowdfunder appeal – details here – will go paying for studio time, mixing and mastering and creating artwork as well as paying the musicians.

If it surpasses its initial target of £10,000, contributions will go towards other essential items such as photos, promo videos and PR.

Added Fay: “Most of the songs are written, and we anticipate having the whole thing ready for launching into the world late 2025/early 2026. Our lovely record label, Last Night From Glasgow will cover the costs of manufacturing and distribution - so please dive in there and help us get this second album out into the world.”